Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 38.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,363,000 after acquiring an additional 594,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in General Mills by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.81.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

