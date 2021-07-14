Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SSR Mining by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SSR Mining by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 87,324 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.09. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.