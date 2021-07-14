Weld Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 653,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after buying an additional 1,080,237 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 30.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $4,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $534,682 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.