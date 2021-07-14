Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 6,522 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Weld Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 70.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 103,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 42,783 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 492.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 106.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,822,000 after buying an additional 1,147,989 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 959,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,278,000 after buying an additional 27,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $117.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

ENTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.