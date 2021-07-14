Weld Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 15.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Copart by 4.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Copart stock opened at $138.30 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $140.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,293 shares of company stock worth $48,532,249 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

