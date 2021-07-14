Weld Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordstrom news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.10.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

