Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Trading Up 3.7% on Strong Earnings

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $44.87 and last traded at $44.83. Approximately 1,713,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 27,847,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.