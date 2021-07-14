West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.82 and last traded at $74.41. Approximately 188,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,080% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.90.

About West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.