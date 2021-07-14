West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Position Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 388,798 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $1,412,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $23,958,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE WST opened at $372.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.84 and a 52-week high of $377.19.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

