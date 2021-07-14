WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Analysts predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post sales of $4.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.72 billion and the lowest is $4.44 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $18.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.76 billion to $19.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WestRock by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after buying an additional 1,038,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,694,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 11.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,229,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,118,000 after buying an additional 325,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,127,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,788,000 after buying an additional 89,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $51.26. 1,182,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

