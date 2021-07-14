WHALE Price Tops $7.17 on Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for about $7.17 or 0.00021825 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $43.53 million and $206,586.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00118427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00153448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,847.91 or 1.00051138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.61 or 0.00952187 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,075,703 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

