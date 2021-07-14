Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Gap Up to $12.83

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.83, but opened at $13.19. Whole Earth Brands shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 2,554 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parthenon LLC grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 142,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREE)
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.