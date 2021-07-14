Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Gap Up to $12.83

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.83, but opened at $13.19. Whole Earth Brands shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 2,554 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parthenon LLC grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 142,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

