William Blair Weighs in on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – William Blair issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSM. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Shares of MSM opened at $89.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.91.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,904. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after buying an additional 448,798 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,015,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,343,000 after buying an additional 146,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after buying an additional 53,023 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.