William F. Feehery Sells 75,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NYSE:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NYSE:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00.

CERT opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

