Wipro (WIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th. Analysts expect Wipro to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, analysts expect Wipro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WIT opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wipro has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

