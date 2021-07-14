Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 458,400 shares, a growth of 731.9% from the June 15th total of 55,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $245,511.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $364,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 67,804 shares during the last quarter. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WTT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 234,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

