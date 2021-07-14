WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Up 900.0% in June

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $49.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06.

