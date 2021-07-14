WNS (WNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. WNS has set its FY22 guidance at $2.98-3.21 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WNS opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

