Woodline Partners LP Acquires Shares of 224,059 KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 224,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.92% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 11,017 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $284,128.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at $284,128.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,061 shares of company stock worth $3,433,677 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KALV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.