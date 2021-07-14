Woodline Partners LP Buys New Shares in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 172,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.14% of Cinemark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CNK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Cinemark stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.56.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.