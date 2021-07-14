Woodline Partners LP Invests $6.81 Million in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 289,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDYA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDYA opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $637.14 million, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.92. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $33,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,107 shares of company stock valued at $189,664. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.