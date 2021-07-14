Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 334,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,179,000.

SLCR stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

