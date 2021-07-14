Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Position in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 338,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.79% of Gemini Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,273,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a current ratio of 13.69.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gemini Therapeutics news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

