Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 238,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,356,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

ACHL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). On average, analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

