Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Short Interest Update

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 1,060.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IWSH stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Wright Investors’ Service has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23.

Get Wright Investors' Service alerts:

About Wright Investors’ Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management and advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Investors' Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Investors' Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.