Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Short Interest Update

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 1,060.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
IWSH stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Wright Investors’ Service has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23.
About Wright Investors’ Service
