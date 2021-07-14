Xiaobin Wu Sells 3,398 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NYSE:BGNE) Stock

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

BeiGene, Ltd. (NYSE:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $1,197,930.92.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 18th, Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $382,555.08.
  • On Tuesday, July 6th, Xiaobin Wu sold 10,180 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.53, for a total value of $3,313,895.40.

Shares of NYSE:BGNE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,189. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $204.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BeiGene (NYSE:BGNE)

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.