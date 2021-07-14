XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Short Interest Update

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XPHYF opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66.

Get XPhyto Therapeutics alerts:

XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.