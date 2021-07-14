Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CAO Sells $236,750.72 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $236,750.72.

Shares of XYL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.70. 12,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,364. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $121.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.86.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Xylem by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Xylem by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Xylem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

