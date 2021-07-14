YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 143,098 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of YPF opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

