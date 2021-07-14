Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Arlo Technologies reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

ARLO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. 28,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.63. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $80,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

