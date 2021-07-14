Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. Belden posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Belden stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,911. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Belden has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -139.91 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Belden by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of Belden by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Belden by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Belden by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after buying an additional 57,389 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

