Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Post $5.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings of $5.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.61 and the highest is $6.50. Lithia Motors reported earnings of $3.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $23.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $25.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $25.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.00 to $27.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS.

LAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.92.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,533 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LAD traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.00. The stock had a trading volume of 239,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,046. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.80. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $167.88 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

