Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NYSE:PDCO) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NYSE:PDCO) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Patterson Companies posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $37.37.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.