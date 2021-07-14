Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UCTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $507.61 Million

Analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UCTT) will post sales of $507.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.22 million and the lowest is $505.00 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $344.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

UCTT opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, EVP Emily M. Liggett sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Also, insider Bill Bentinck sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $389,690.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,137 shares of company stock worth $1,688,586.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

