Zacks: Analysts Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Avanos Medical reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVNS traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $34.97. 240,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,729. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

