Zacks: Analysts Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BTRS) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BTRS) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.04). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BTRS.

Get BTRS alerts:

NYSE:BTRS opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

In other BTRS news, Director Clare Hart purchased 10,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Fund 2012 sold 3,151,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BTRS (BTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.