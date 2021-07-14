Zacks: Analysts Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Gentex posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,150%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,526. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93. Gentex has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

