Zacks: Analysts Expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to Announce $3.87 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to announce earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.80. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $16.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $17.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $22.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.80 to $23.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $145.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $77.84 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

