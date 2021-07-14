Zacks: Analysts Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to post sales of $34.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.14 million to $34.26 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full year sales of $141.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.13 million to $141.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $180.48 million, with estimates ranging from $178.09 million to $183.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLO. Piper Sandler began coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.99. 1,192,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,144. OLO has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

