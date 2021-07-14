Zacks: Analysts Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NYSE:SHOO) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NYSE:SHOO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 252.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $470,690.00.

NYSE SHOO opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $45.87.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

