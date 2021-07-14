Zacks: Analysts Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.42 Million

Equities analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to announce $173.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.12 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $155.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $700.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $674.61 million to $763.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $750.41 million, with estimates ranging from $678.08 million to $863.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in STORE Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 54.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after acquiring an additional 856,251 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STOR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.13. 780,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,271. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

