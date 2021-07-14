Zacks: Analysts Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.44 Million

Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will announce sales of $209.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.50 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $313.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $866.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $864.84 million to $868.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $922.21 million, with estimates ranging from $914.84 million to $932.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.38.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Verint Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after purchasing an additional 488,250 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Verint Systems by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,182,000 after purchasing an additional 102,677 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Verint Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,297,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,530,000 after purchasing an additional 119,717 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Verint Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,013,000 after purchasing an additional 180,574 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

