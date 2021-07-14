Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Announce Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the highest is $2.64. Arista Networks posted earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $13.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $369.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,825. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $378.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,740 shares of company stock worth $27,551,642. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.