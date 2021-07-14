Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Post $0.32 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. Fulton Financial reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. 126,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

