Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $0.84. L Brands reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. L Brands’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LB. UBS Group raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of LB traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $75.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,958. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.63. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 23.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,797,000 after purchasing an additional 220,311 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in L Brands by 1,424.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 429,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,593,000 after purchasing an additional 401,699 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in L Brands by 28.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in L Brands by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

