Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $92,959,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,160 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $28,997,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,111 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.55. 55,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.