Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BLFS) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BLFS) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.03). BioLife Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $49.47.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 22,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $1,059,364.25. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 102,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,497 over the last ninety days.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

