Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Cimpress posted earnings per share of ($1.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 51.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMPR opened at $112.44 on Friday. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.83.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

