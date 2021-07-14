Zacks: Brokerages Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NYSE:FORM) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect FormFactor, Inc. (NYSE:FORM) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. FormFactor also reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,987.

NYSE:FORM opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

