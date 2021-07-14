Zacks: Brokerages Expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Model N posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 148,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,252. Model N has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.88.

In other news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,766.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,408. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 33.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,946 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Model N by 31.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after purchasing an additional 669,528 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 10.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,743,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after purchasing an additional 255,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Model N by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,569,000 after purchasing an additional 203,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 48.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 639,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

